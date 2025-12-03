BCHL News

West Kelowna Warriors Teddy Bear Toss partners with Gospel Mission

Teddy bear toss rebrands

Photo: Wayne Moore A truck loaded with teddy bears during the West Kelowna Warriors' Teddy Bear Toss in 2022.

Another local charity will benefit from the West Kelowna Warriors' annual Teddy Bear Toss this year.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is joining the Salvation Army Okanagan Central to collect stuffed animals and warm winter essentials for neighbours in need this holiday season.

Fans attending the Saturday game are encouraged to bring socks, mittens, toques, as well as teddy bears, sealed in plastic bags. The items will be thrown on the ice when the Warriors score their first goal.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Salvation Army and help look after the needs of our community as the months get colder,” said Trevor Freeman, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference for our neighbours who may need a little extra support this time of year.”

All stuffed animals collected during the Teddy Bear Toss will be donated to the Salvation Army and distributed through its Christmas Gifts of Hope program.

“A new teddy bear brings comfort, joy, and a sense of warmth to every child who visits us,” said Captain Jennifer Henson of the Salvation Army. “This year, we expect to serve approximately 500 children living in the Westbank, West Kelowna and Peachland areas.”

The annual event has been rebranded as the “Sox, Toques and Teddy Bears Toss”.

The West Kelowna Warriors face off against the Trail Smoke Eaters at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, at Royal LePage Place. Tickets are available here.