Vernon Vipers blitzed in West Kelowna for tenth loss in 11 games

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo The Vernon Vipers won just one game in the month of November, and have dropped 10 of their last 11 contests.

The Vernon Vipers were blown out at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Saturday, Nov. 29 to drop their tenth game in 11 contests.

The 5-0 loss was their second straight, and eighth in the month of November.

West Kelowna's power play was cooking all night, as they scored four on the man advantage, with three of them coming from a five-minute major due to a hit-to-the-head penalty by Vipers captain Deagan McMillan.

The Warriors got goals from Carson Pavlowich, Ruslan Jamaldinov and Noah Garthe and a pair from Natan Ethier.

Bor Glavic made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season for the Warriors, who are now 17-3-2 on the season. The win set a franchise record for most consecutive games without a regulation defeat, which has now reached 10 games.

Goaltender Oliver Kanat took his seventh loss of the season for the Vipers, who are now 4-12-5 on the year.

Next up for the Vipers is a 7 p.m. tilt in Trail against the Smoke Eaters on Friday, Dec. 5.