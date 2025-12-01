BCHL News

Two more weekend road losses have Salmon Arm Silverbacks on four-game losing streak

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography Daniel Dirracolo making a stop against the Sherwood Park Crusaders

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks' losing streak was extended to four games after back to back losses on an Alberta road trip over the weekend.

On Friday night, Salmon Arm lost 4-3 in overtime against the Blackfalds Bulldogs on the road in Blackfalds, Alta.

Jared Rothman, Koen Senft and Brady Logue were the goalscorers for the Silverbacks. The Bulldogs got scoring from Thomas Neu, Nikita Ivashchenko, Matthew Croxall and Joey Melo.

Salmon Arm scored first to take the lead in the first period. After the Blackfalds tied the game in the second, the Silverbacks were able to score again to head into the third period up 2-1.

Both teams scored again in the third period and the Bulldogs were able to tie the game with five and a half minutes left in the game to force overtime.

Melo was the overtime hero for the Bulldogs, scoring four and a half minutes into the potentially 10-minute overtime period.

Mikkel Christensen made plenty of saves for the Silverbacks, stopping 28 shots on 32 attempts. Bulldogs netminder Carson Mertz made 30 saves on 33 shots.

Salmon Arm’s special teams were not especially sharp, going 0 for 2 with the man advantage and giving up one powerplay goal on three penalty kill attempts.

The Eagle Builders Centre in Blackfalds only had an announced attendance of 534.

On Saturday night the Silverbacks continued the Alberta road trip with another loss, falling 5-2 to the Okotoks Oilers.

In a penalty filled night, Salmon Arm got both of their goals on the powerplay with scoring from Liam Bursaw and Luke Lepper.

Joseph Meridith got a hat-trick for the Oilers and was backed up by scoring from Michael Mikan and Marko Lisica.

Salmon Arm struck first with a powerplay goal in the first period, but Okotoks were able to even the score before the end of the period. The Oilers scored another in the second before Lepper was able to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period.

After that it was all Okotoks, with three unanswered goals including an empty netter at the end of regulation.

The Silverbacks' Daniel Dirrocolo managed 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss, but Eric Young had a stupendous game for the Oilers, stopping 36 out of 38 shots.

Special teams were crucial for both sides with Salmon Arm going 2 for 4 with the man advantage and Okotoks scoring twice on three opportunities.

The Vikings Rental Centre in Okotoks had an announced attendance of 933.

With a four game losing streak Salmon Arm now has a 10-8-3-2 record leaving them firmly in third place in the Interior West division.

They are nine points back of the second place Trail Smoke Eaters and still 12 points ahead of the ailing Vernon Vipers below them on the table.

The Silverbacks will be hoping to bounce back as they return home this week to host the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday, Dec. 5 and then the Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be in town on Saturday, Dec. 6.