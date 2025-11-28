West Kelowna Warriors look to return to the win column Friday
Warriors to battle Bucks
The West Kelowna Warriors and Cranbrook Bucks will renew acquaintances Friday when the Warriors kick off a busy weekend at Royal LePage Place.
This will be the third meeting between the Interior West Division rivals this month.
The teams split a pair of games in Cranbrook two weeks ago. The Bucks snapped the Warriors string of 14 games without a regulation loss with a 4-2 win before the Warriors stormed back the next night with a 7-2 shellacking of the home side.
Natan Ethier had four goals in that game while Noah Garthe picked up three assists for the Warriors.
Saturday night, the Warriors will be out for some redemption when they host the Vernon Vipers.
The Vipers upended the Warriors 4-2 at Kal Tire Place last Saturday night.
While the Warriors have dropped two of their last four, both on the road, they do still own a streak of eight straight on home ice without a regulation loss going 7-0-1-0 over that span.
West Kelowna enter the weekend atop the division, two points better than Trail.
They are third overall in the BCHL standings, a point behind Cowichan and two in back of Blackfalds.
|1
|x - West Kelowna Warriors
|70 pts
|2
|x - Trail Smoke Eaters
|54 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|45 pts
|4
|Cranbrook Bucks
|37 pts
|5
|Vernon Vipers
|33 pts
