Overtime win in Vernon, shootout loss at home for Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Silverbacks split weekend

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography The Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat the Vernon Vipers 3-2 on Friday.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks split their weekend games, earning a 3-2 overtime win over the Vipers in Vernon on Friday night before falling to the Sherwood Park Crusaders by the same score in a shootout Saturday on home ice.

The split has Salmon Arm six points back of the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL’s Interior West Division.

Overtime win over Vipers

German rookie Mateu Späth had another two-goal performance on Friday in Vernon, where the Silverbacks needed overtime to take care of the Vipers.

Anthony Cardili scored the other goal for Salmon Arm. Tom Trockis and Lane Sim were the goal scorers for Vernon.

Vernon opened the scoring but Salmon Arm managed to tie the game with a power play goal from Späth before the end of the period. The Silverbacks scored again in the second period before Vernon tied the game in the third.

Salmon Arm's special teams had a great night, going 1 for 2 with the man advantage and holding Vernon without a goal on three power play opportunities.

Mikkel Christensen had a strong performance between the pipes for the Silverbacks, making 34 saves on 36 shots. Vipers’ netminder Oliver Kanat also played well, stopping 30 of 33 Salmon Arm shots.

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place was rocking on Friday, with an announced 2,784 fans in attendance.

Shootout loss at home

Defenceman Luke Lepper scored late for the Silverbacks to force overtime on home ice on Saturday night, but they did not have enough left in the tank to get past the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

Salmon Arm opened the scoring early, but Sherwood Park tied the game 1-1 in the second period, then took the lead early in the third.

A 10-minute overtime solved nothing after Lepper scored to tie it, and Sherwood Park was victorious in the shootout.

Dirracolo stopped 23 of 25 shots in net for the Silverbacks, while Jack Scali made 40 saves on 42 shots to earn the win for Sherwood Park.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink was 1,373.

Next up

With a record of 10-6-2-2, the Silverbacks are firmly in third place in division, 11 points up on the fourth place Vernon Vipers and six points back of the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

Salmon Arm will hit the road and travel to Sherwood Park, Alta., for a rematch with the Crusaders on Wednesday.