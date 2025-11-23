BCHL News

Vernon Doubled West Kelowna 4-2 Saturday night

Vipers upset Warriors

Photo: Contributed Warriors fall 4-2 in Vernon

The Vernon Vipers went big game hunting Saturday night and bagged themselves a big trophy.

The Vipers, languishing at the bottom of the Interior West Division with just three wins on the season, took down league-leading West Kelowna Warriors 4-2 at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first then held off a Warriors change over the final 20 minutes.

Deagan McMillan on an early power play and Dmitrii Kubantsev near the end of the first got the better of Angelo Zol who was starting on back-to-back nights.

After a scoreless second, the Warriors finally broke through in the third.

Noah Garthe pulled the Warriors to within a goal and, after Davids Livsics restored the two goal lead it was Garthe again who cut the deficit to one.

But McMillian scored his second of the night lat in the third to put the game away.

The loss for Zol was his first after opening the season with 11 straight wins.

Both teams return to action Friday night. The Warriors will host Cranbrook while the Vipers travel to Trail to face the Smoke Eaters.