Vernon Vipers remain winless in November, lose to Brooks 6-4
Losing streak continues
A sluggish second period proved costly for the Vernon Vipers, who dropped their seventh straight game in a 6-4 loss to the Brooks Bandits on Saturday night.
The Vipers were coming off a tough 5-4 OT loss to the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday. However, they were able to get on the board first against Brooks, with Toms Trockis scoring the only goal of the opening period.
But the Bandits took control early in the second, striking twice in the first 48 seconds on goals from Jack Good and Isaac Johnson.
Harijs Cjunskis made it 3-1, before a boarding major to Brooks’ Dane Siciliano set up a power-play marker from Vernon's Deagan McMillan. Brooks responded with goals from Michael Kucherawy and Jack Rosenthal to carry a 5-2 lead into the third.
Michal Marsalek added an unassisted goal for the Bandits in the final frame. Vernon’s power play provided a late spark, with Teodor Vapenik and McMillan each scoring with the man advantage, but the comeback fell short.
Oliver Kanat made 21 saves for the Vipers (3-10-4) in the loss.
Vernon returns home for back-to-back games against Salmon Arm and West Kelowna on Friday and Saturday.
1
x - West Kelowna Warriors
68 pts
2
x - Trail Smoke Eaters
52 pts
3
Salmon Arm Silverbacks
45 pts
4
Cranbrook Bucks
36 pts
5
Vernon Vipers
29 pts
