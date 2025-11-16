West Kelowna avenge loss, thump Bucks 7-1
Warriors avenge loss
The West Kelowna Warriors made sure their first loss since mid-September didn’t turn into a streak.
On the heels of Friday’s 4-2 loss in Cranbrook, the Warriors came out fast and kept their foot on the pedal all night long in a convincing 7-2 thumping of the Bucks Saturday night.
Natan Ethier, who had a hat trick in his first game in a Warriors uniform two weeks ago, did one better Saturday, scoring four times to pace the attack.
Ethier got things going for the Warriors scoring power play goals two minutes apart late in the opening period to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead.
He made it 5-0 on a penalty shot 7:05 into the second, coming off the lefty boards and beating Jason Tremblay five-hole.
Silky smooth ?— BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) November 16, 2025
Natan Éthier finishes off his second hat trick in six BCHL game on the penalty shot.#BCHL | @BCHLWarriors
? @tamiquanphotos pic.twitter.com/Oy3RGhxjhl
He made it 7-0 34 seconds into the third.
Kaden Kemkaren-Humble, Ruslan Jamaldinov and Carson Pavlowich also scored for the Warriors.
The Bucks got two late goals to ruin Angelo Zol’s bid for a shutout.
Zol turned away 24 shots to run his record to a perfect 10-0 to start the season.
The win, coupled with Trail’s 2-1 loss in Salmon Arm moves the Warriors back into top spot in the Interior West Division with 30 points (14-2-2-0).
The Warriors return home Friday night to face the Sherwood Park Crusaders.
The game is also Pastor Don’s 15th annual Christmas Hamper Drive night. One dollar from every ticket sold will go towards the drive.
More BCHL articles
- Warriors win 4th straightBCHL - 9:40 pm
- Veterans find healing Ukrainian - 9:13 pm
- Chamber reveals new boardKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Most trafficked mammalsBusiness - 7:31 pm
- Meet your meat this SundaySalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
|1
|x - West Kelowna Warriors
|64 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|48 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|45 pts
|4
|Cranbrook Bucks
|32 pts
|5
|Vernon Vipers
|29 pts
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.