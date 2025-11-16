BCHL News

West Kelowna avenge loss, thump Bucks 7-1

The West Kelowna Warriors made sure their first loss since mid-September didn’t turn into a streak.

On the heels of Friday’s 4-2 loss in Cranbrook, the Warriors came out fast and kept their foot on the pedal all night long in a convincing 7-2 thumping of the Bucks Saturday night.

Natan Ethier, who had a hat trick in his first game in a Warriors uniform two weeks ago, did one better Saturday, scoring four times to pace the attack.

Ethier got things going for the Warriors scoring power play goals two minutes apart late in the opening period to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead.

He made it 5-0 on a penalty shot 7:05 into the second, coming off the lefty boards and beating Jason Tremblay five-hole.

Silky smooth ?



Natan Éthier finishes off his second hat trick in six BCHL game on the penalty shot.#BCHL | @BCHLWarriors



? @tamiquanphotos pic.twitter.com/Oy3RGhxjhl — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) November 16, 2025

He made it 7-0 34 seconds into the third.

Kaden Kemkaren-Humble, Ruslan Jamaldinov and Carson Pavlowich also scored for the Warriors.

The Bucks got two late goals to ruin Angelo Zol’s bid for a shutout.

Zol turned away 24 shots to run his record to a perfect 10-0 to start the season.

The win, coupled with Trail’s 2-1 loss in Salmon Arm moves the Warriors back into top spot in the Interior West Division with 30 points (14-2-2-0).

The Warriors return home Friday night to face the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

The game is also Pastor Don’s 15th annual Christmas Hamper Drive night. One dollar from every ticket sold will go towards the drive.