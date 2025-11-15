BCHL News

West Kelowna lose just their second in regulation time, falling 4-2 in Cranbrook

Warriors streak ends at 14

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors fall 4-2 in Cranbrook Friday night

All streaks have to come to an end eventually - and so it did for the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night in Cranbrook.

Nikolaj Rupi snapped a 2-2 tie with a power play goal 8:42 into the third period, leading the Bucks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Warriors.

The loss snapped the Warriors streak of 14 straight without losing in regulation time, as they fall to 13-2-2-0

Kaslo Ferner, in his first game of the season, scored his second of the night into an empty net with Bor Glavic on the bench for an extra attacker with 1:52 left in regulation time.

After a scoreless first, Ferner opened the scoring with a shorthanded marker midway through the second. He stole the puck inside his own blueline, raced down the right wing, cut into the slot and, from close in, beat Glavic to the glove side.

Mitch Patrick scored his first seconds later to put the Bucks up two.

Dylan Krayer got one of those back on a power play late in the second, then, just seven seconds into another Cranbrook penalty, he knotted the score at two 7:37 into the third.

But, the Bucks got the winner on a power play moments later.

The Warriors outshot Cranbrook 30-21 on the night.

The same two teams will lace them up in Cranbrook again tomorrow night.