West Kelowna Warriors off to the Kootenays for weekend games in Cranbrook

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Garrett Thom scored his first BCHL goal in a 6-0 win over Cranbrook earlier this season

The West Kelowna Warriors take their league-leading show on the road for back-to-back games in the Kootenays this weekend.

The Warriors and Cranbrook Bucks will renew acquaintances Friday and Saturday night at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook.

It will be the third and fourth meetings of the season between the Interior West Division rivals.

The Warriors have won both previous meetings, 6-0 at Royal LePage Place and 4-2 in Cranbrook.

Dylan Krayer had a goal and three assists over the two games while Ruslan Jamaldinov and Philip Hagen both had two goals and an assist over the two contests.

Angelo Zol was in goal for both, allowing two goals on 45 shots.

While the Warriors have been virtually unbeatable over the better part of the first two months of the season, the Bucks have fallen on hard times this season.

Cranbrook comes into the weekend with three wins and three overtimes losses over their first 17 games.

They are 1-8-2 over their last 11.

The Warriors are back home Friday, Nov. 21 when they take on Sherwood Park for Pastor Don’s 15th annual Christmas Hamper Night.

The Warriors will donate $1 from every ticket sold to the hamper campaign. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Every cash donation will make you eligible for one of several prizes being given away.