BCHL News

Vernon Vipers swing trade for Swedish forward

Vipers make 'Swede' trade

Photo: Coquitlam Express Photo Rasmus Dahlqvist is a Vernon Viper, after being traded from the Coquitlam Express.

The Vernon Vipers are adding another Swedish player to their roster.

The club announced on Monday, Nov. 10 that they have traded for Rasmus Dahlqvist from the Coquitlam Express, in exchange for a player development fee.

The hulking six-foot four-inch forward recorded one goal and three assists in eight games this year with the Express.

Last year, the Tyreso, Sweden native posted 33 goals and 27 assists in 33 games for his Huddinge J20 team, which plays the second tier junior hockey league in Sweden.

“We want to wish Rasmus all the best in his future hockey endeavors,” said Tali Campbell, President and General Manager of the Express.

“These types of moves are never easy, but as an organization, we have to consider the bigger picture, what’s best for both our team and the player. In this case, giving Rasmus an opportunity to play more and continue his development was the right decision. He’s a great young man, and we’ll certainly miss having him around.”

Dalqvist is joining fellow countrymen Edvin Nilsson and Oscar Bjork on the Vipers roster.

Vernon will be in action next on Friday, Nov. 14 in Spruce Grove against the Saints.