BCHL News

Penalty woes sink Vernon Vipers to fifth-straight loss

Losing streak stretches to 5

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo The Vipers were undone by early penalties in a 3-2 home loss to the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday night.

Special teams proved costly for the Vernon Vipers on Friday night as they fell 3-2 to the Spruce Grove Saints at Kal Tire Place for their fifth consecutive loss.

A five-minute major to Vernon’s Brendan Russell just two and a half minutes in set the tone. The penalty, for a blindside hit on Brady Witkin, gave the Saints an extended power play that Felix Haibock capitalized on just eight seconds later for his fifth goal of the season.

Vernon answered midway through the first when Dmitrii Kubantsev buried a rebound to tie it 1-1. But the Saints quickly regained control as Spencer Rheaume scored his fourth of the year before Haibock struck again on the power play to make it 3-1 after one.

The Vipers came out strong in the second, cutting the deficit when Sam Charko scored his sixth of the season just 58 seconds in. But Saints goaltender Joseph Quintilio shut the door from there, finishing with 27 saves, including a key breakaway stop on Kubantsev.

Vernon managed only four shots in the third period as Spruce Grove tightened defensively to secure its ninth win of the year.

Vipers goalie Oliver Kanat made 31 saves in the loss, who dropped to 3-9-3 on the season.

The two teams will meet again on Friday, Nov. 14, in Spruce Grove. Puck drop is 7 p.m.