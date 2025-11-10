BCHL News

Silverbacks win one, lose one over weekend on home ice

Bounce back for Silverbacks

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography Salmon Arm Silverbacks players battle for the puck against the West Kelowna Warriors in a pre-season game

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks split their weekend with a win and a loss, bouncing back to beat the Spruce Grove Saints on Sunday following a tough loss to the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday.

The Silverbacks struck first against West Kelowna on Friday night, but the division-leading Warriors scored four unanswered to win 4-1.

Keifer Miller provided the lone goal for Salmon Arm. West Kelowna got scoring from Ian Alonso, Noah Garthe, Jace Rask and Dylan Krayer.

Both goalies faced 25 shots apiece. Bors Glavič stopped all but one for the Warriors and Mikkel Christenson made 21 saves for the Silverbacks.

There were 1,438 fans in attendance at Rogers Rink.

The Silverbacks bounced back on Sunday with a 5-3 win over the Saints.

Defenceman Cole Longacre played well for Salmon Arm, scoring his second and third goals of the season, joined on the scoresheet by Brady Logue, Jack Toogood and Keifer Miller.

Spruce Grove’s scorers were Declan Waddick, Felix Haibock and Michael Azzarone.

Maverick Avent looked good in net for Salmon Arm making 21 saves on 24 shots. Saints goalie Joseph Quintilo had a busy night, stopping 27 of 32 shots.

The Silverbacks made good use of the power play, scoring twice on four opportunities. Spruce Grove also had a good showing going 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

Announced attendance at the game was 1,343.

Up next

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are now 8-5-2-1 on the season, which leaves them seven points back of the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL's Interior West Division.

The Silverbacks will need to be sharp later this week when they host those Smoke Eaters for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.