BCHL News

Warriors historic start reaches new milestone

Warriors earn milestone win

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors upend Spruce Grove 5-3 Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to reach franchise breaking heights as they inch towards the one-third mark of the BCHL season.

The latest franchise milestone was set Saturday night during a 5-3 win over the visiting Spruce Grove Saints.

The win extended to 14 the number of games since they tasted defeat in regulation time.

Over that span, they have gone 12-0-2-0, breaking the old record of 13 set between Dec. 20, 2013 through Jan. 31, 2014 when they went 10-0-1 with two ties.

The Warriors took advantage of a string of Saints penalties, scoring three times in a span of two-and-a-half minutes, all on the power play including one with the Saints down two men.

Ruslan Jamaldinov with Spruce Grove down two men opened the scoring before Natan Ethier buried his fourth, tapping home a cross-ice pass from Krayer at the back end of a pretty four way passing play.

Ethier connected 90 seconds later with the Saints again down a man to build the lead to three before the game was nine minutes old.

Krayer netted his ninth and tenth, sandwiched around a goal from former Warrior Frederich Deschenes to put the Warriors up 5-1.

The Saints scored a couple in the third, including a garbage-time goal with five seconds left as they peppered Angelo Zol with 13 shots in an attempt to climb back in.

The win improved his record to 9-0-1.

The Warriors will put their streak on the line next weekend when they hit the road for games in Cranbrook Friday and Saturday night.