West Kelowna roll out of Salmon Arm with another win

Warriors roll continues

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors run streak to record tying 13 with 4-1 win in Salmon Arm

The West Kelowna Warriors historic run continued Friday night in Salmon Arm.

The Warriors went into Salmon Arm and rolled out with a 4-1 victory over the host Silverbacks.

They have now gone 13 straight games without a regulation time loss, a streak which has included 11 wins and two overtime defeats.

The streak equals a club record established during the 2013-2014 season.

From Dec. 20, 2013 through Jan. 31, 2014, the Warriors won 10, lost once in double overtime and tied two.

The Warriors gave up the first goal of the game to Keifer Miller just shy of the five minute mark of the first.

But, a tying goal from Ian Alonso before the end of the period and three unanswered in the second secured the win.

Noah Garthe scored what turned out to be the game winner at 8:43 of the second.

Jace Rask late in the period and Dylan Krayer with six seconds left in the middle frame sealed the victory.

With 6 seconds on the clock! ⏰



Dylan Krayer lets it fly to give the Warriors a three-goal lead ⚔️



?️ @Stewart7Zach #BCHL | @BCHLWarriors pic.twitter.com/lfTybAQb6V — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) November 8, 2025

Bor Glavic shut the door in the third, turning away all nine shots he faced.

Natan Ethier had a pair of assists for the Warriors.

Glavic turned away 24 shots to earn the victory between the pipes.

Friday’s win, coupled with Trail’s 8-3 loss in Okotoks leaves the Warriors in sole possession of top spot in the Interior West Division, two points up on the Smoke Eaters.

The Warriors look to establish a new franchise record Saturday night when they host Spruce Grove in Blue Collar Night at Royal LePage Place.