West Kelowna Warriors put impressive streak on the line this weekend

Warriors go 'back to work'

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Warriors kick off two game weekend in Salmon Arm Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors will get back to work this weekend as they look to build on their franchise record start to the BC Hockey League season.

Through 14 games, the Warriors sport an 11-1-2-0 record. Since dropping their second game of the season to the Blackfalds Bulldogs, the Warriors have gone 12 straight (11-0-2-0) without losing in regulation time.

They’ll put that streak on the line this weekend starting Friday night in Salmon Arm and concluding Saturday back at Royal LePage Place when they entertain the Spruce Grove Saints on "Blue Collar Night,” a salute to the hard working men and women of the Central Okanagan.

The Warriors and Silverbacks are squaring off for the second time this season.

West Kelowna skated away with a 5-2 victory in that first meeting Oct. 18 on home ice.

Dylan Krayer had a pair of goals in that contest while Ruslan Jamaldinov picked up three assists.

Luke Sinclair had a two point night in a losing cause for the Silverbacks.

The Warriors come into the game with a share of top spot with Trail in the Interior West Division, seven points clear of the Silverbacks. All three teams have played 14 games.

The Saints meantime are meeting up with the Warriors for the first time this season.

Spruce Grove took three of four meetings last season, two of those in a shootout.

The lone Warriors win was a 5-2 victory on home ice.