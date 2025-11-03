BCHL News

Vernon Vipers pointless on Island trip as losing streak reaches four games

Photo: Vernon Vipers Photo Despite 24 saves from Maxim Abdullayev, the Vernon Vipers were outgunned 6-2 against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Sunday afternoon, their second straight loss on the weekend.

Third period woes doomed the Vernon Vipers on the weekend, as they dropped back-to-back games against Island competition.

On Saturday in Port Alberni, the Vipers struck first with a goal from Deagan McMillan, but the Bulldogs responded 30 seconds later and built a 3-1 lead through two periods.

Vernon battled back with quick goals from Dmitrii Kubantsev and Edvin Nilsson to tie it, before Brenden Espenell’s first of the season and a late empty-netter from Kye Benoche sealed a 5-3 Alberni Valley win.

Goalie Oliver Kanat made 30 saves in the loss.

Sunday in Cowichan Valley, Vernon again started strong with first-period goals from Michael Munroe and Davids Livsics. But the Capitals stormed back with six unanswered, two in the second and four in the third, for a 6-2 victory. Six different Cowichan players scored, while Vipers netminder Maxim Abdullayev made 24 saves in his second BCHL start.

After more than a month away from home, the Vipers (3-8-3) are back home at Kal Tire Place on Friday, Nov. 7 against the Spruce Grove Saints. Puck drop is tabbed for 7 p.m.