Vernon Vipers pointless on Island trip as losing streak reaches four games
Vipers losing streak grows
Third period woes doomed the Vernon Vipers on the weekend, as they dropped back-to-back games against Island competition.
On Saturday in Port Alberni, the Vipers struck first with a goal from Deagan McMillan, but the Bulldogs responded 30 seconds later and built a 3-1 lead through two periods.
Vernon battled back with quick goals from Dmitrii Kubantsev and Edvin Nilsson to tie it, before Brenden Espenell’s first of the season and a late empty-netter from Kye Benoche sealed a 5-3 Alberni Valley win.
Goalie Oliver Kanat made 30 saves in the loss.
Sunday in Cowichan Valley, Vernon again started strong with first-period goals from Michael Munroe and Davids Livsics. But the Capitals stormed back with six unanswered, two in the second and four in the third, for a 6-2 victory. Six different Cowichan players scored, while Vipers netminder Maxim Abdullayev made 24 saves in his second BCHL start.
After more than a month away from home, the Vipers (3-8-3) are back home at Kal Tire Place on Friday, Nov. 7 against the Spruce Grove Saints. Puck drop is tabbed for 7 p.m.
|1
|x - West Kelowna Warriors
|60 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|48 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|43 pts
|4
|Cranbrook Bucks
|30 pts
|5
|Vernon Vipers
|27 pts
