BCHL News

Prince George proves too tough for Salmon Arm as the Silverbacks lose 4-1 on the road.

Silverbacks lose on the road

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography The Salmon Arm Silverbacks fell 4-1 to the Prince George Spruce Kings on the road on Saturday

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks started out November on the wrong foot on Saturday, opening the month with a 4-1 loss to the Spruce Kings in Prince George.

Liam Bursaw was the lone scorer for the Silverbacks while the Spruce Kings enjoyed scoring from Dracen Campbell, Fraser Leonard, Marcus Lougheed, and Tai Ushio. Kazumo Sasaki showed off his sensational playmaking with four assists for Prince George.

The Spruce Kings got ahead early with two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, but Salmon Arm was able to respond with a power play goal from Bursaw to end the first period down 2-1.

Prince George sealed the game with a power play goal of their own in the second before Ushio made it 4-1 in the third.

Salmon Arm goalie Daniel Dirracolo allowed four goals on 24 shots. Prince George netminder Ryder Green had a better game, making 26 saves on 27 shots from the Silverbacks.

Announced attendance was 1,009 at the Kopar Memorial Arena in Prince George.

With a 7-4-2-1 record, the Silverbacks remain in third place in the BCHL's Interior West Division. They are seven points back of the Trail Smoke Eaters and West Kelowna Warriors, who are tied atop the division.

The Silverbacks will return home for two games this weekend, hosting the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday and the Spruce Grove Saints

Salmon Arm will be coming home on Friday, Nov. 7 to face off against the West Kelowna Warriors at home then the Spruce Grove Saints will be in town on Sunday, Nov. 9 for a 4 p.m. matinee game.