BCHL News

All the scoring came in the third as the Warriors slipped past Brooks 3-1 Saturday

Warriors outlast Bandits

Photo: Wayne Moore Kelson Podworny and Kolby Gapter in one of the many heavy collisions in Saturday's contest

Playoff hockey in November?

You bet.

Those West Kelowna Warriors fans who chose to forgo Game 7 of the World Series were treated to a tough, hard fought, defensive struggle from two teams who expect to be in the mix once the post season rolls around several months from now.

Olivier Chan scored twice including the winner and Angelo Zol stopped 33 shots to lead the Warriors past the visiting Brooks Bandits 3-1 Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

It was their second win in as many nights over a Bandits team that bounced them from the playoffs a year ago.

“Pretty proud of the way the guys worked and competed, and we know that’s what we are going to be seeing down the stretch,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“There wasn’t a lot to be given. You always like to take more of the game then you got but that’s a good team over there, they play the right way, they play hard, so we’re happy to take the chances that we got.”

Both goaltenders were exceptional over the first forty, scoreless minutes. Bandits netminder Zach Zahara made a couple of outstanding savers very early, denying Noah Garthe from in close before moving across the crease to rob Chan on the rebound.

Angelo Zol was also solid, especially in the third period when the Bandits peppered him with 15 shots. He somehow got a piece of a shot in the dying minutes that just dribbled past the goal post with the Warriors nursing a 2-1 lead.

Scoreless going into the third, the Warriors took advantage of an early break. Carson Pavlowich’s wrist shot from above the right circle deflected off Garthe who was positioned in front of Zahara, and into the net just 40 seconds into the third.

A mere 14 seconds later, Ian Crowley, far and away the best skater on the night, intercepted a clearing pass, found Chan in front, who deked Zahara before depositing what turned out to be the game winner.

“A little momentum shift there. I didn’t see how (Garth’s) went in but happy to take that one then obviously Chan with some nice touch at the end on finishing his goal.”

The Bandits got one back midway through the period when Jack Rosensteel found a loose puck near the edge of the crease and roofed it past Zol.

Chan was credited with an empty net goal when he was hauled down chasing after a loose puck just inside the Bandits blueline with Zahara on the bench for an extra attacker.

With the goalie pulled, the infraction resulted in an automatic goal.

The Warriors got a bit of a scare when newly acquired Natan Ethier was helped off the ice favouring his right leg after blocking a shot.

The 20-year-old forward, who had two great chances after netting a hat trick in his debut Friday, went into the dressing room for the balance of the period, but was able to return for the final two periods.

“You turn the puck over in the neutral zone then you have a guy that has to sacrifice and block a shot.

“I didn’t love that part of it that he had to do that, but liked that he did block it as well.

Zol picked up his eighth win of the season and lowered his from 1.86.

The win leaves the Warriors deadlocked with Trail atop the BCHL standings with 24 points apiece.

The Warriors, winners of two straight, are now off until next Saturday when they entertain the Spruce Grove Saints.