BCHL News

West Kelowna Warriors host Brooks this weekend

Warriors face old rival

Photo: Contributed Warriors host Brooks for two this weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors will get a double dose of an old rival this weekend.

The Brooks Bandits, who the Warriors ousted from both the Western Canada Cup and RBC Cup en route to their only national championship in 2016, will be in town for a pair of games at Royal LePage Place.

The bandits returned the favour last season, bouncing the Warriors from the playoffs in five games.

Both teams come into Friday’s game looking to return to the win column.

The Bandits are coming off a 4-3 home defeat at the hands of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks while the Warriors saw their five-game winning streak snapped in a 3-2 overtime loss to the league leading Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Warriors have picked up points in 10 straight, going 8-0-2-0 over that span, and sit two points in back of Trail with a game in hand.

The Bandits sport a record of 8-3-1-0, good for second in the Interior East Division, a point behind Blackfalds.

Brooks come into the weekend sporting two of the top rookies in the BCHL in Alexei Zhukov (6g-10a) and Kamyl Chemrouk (5g-9a).

The Warriors are led by Ruslan Jamaldinov (8g-8a) and Ian Alonso (6g-9a)

The two teams face-off Friday and Saturday night.