Vernon Vipers suffer narrow defeats in Alberta

Photo: Contributed The Vernon Vipers dropped two straight games in Alberta by one goal to fall to 36-3 on the young BCHL season.

The Vernon Vipers dropped back-to-back one-goal games in Alberta over the Oct. 24 weekend, falling to 3-6-3 on the season.

Vernon faced the Okotoks Oilers on Friday and the Sherwood Park Crusaders on Saturday.

On Friday in Okotoks, stingy goaltending from both teams in the opening 40 minutes led to just one goal conceded. Vernon's Edvin Nilsson scored his first of the year midway through the second, off helpers from Seth Tansem and Samuel Charko.

The offence opened up in the third with six goals scored. The Oilers struck three times in four minutes, with goals from Jordan Murray, Brady Engelkes and Brett Wilson to take a 3-1 lead.

Lane Sim responded 40 seconds later for Vernon with his second of the season. Then, with the Vipers pressing with an extra attacker, Joseph Meredith scored to make it 4-2 for Okotoks. Tyler Chiovitti added his fourth of the year with 36 seconds left for Vernon, but the comeback fell short as the Oilers held on for a 4-3 win.

Okotoks goalie Ben Vatis made 30 saves in the victory. Vernon’s Oliver Kanat stopped 22 shots in the loss.

On Saturday against Sherwood Park, Rockston Ror-Chow opened the scoring for the Crusaders. Vernon's Koji Gibson tied it 15 seconds into the second period. Quincy Supprien restored the Crusaders’ lead midway through the frame on the power play.

Vernon tied it again early in the third on Aaron Zulinick’s first of the season, but Joseph Sinclair scored less than five minutes later to secure a 3-2 win for Sherwood Park.

Kanat made 27 saves for his third loss of the season, while Crusaders goaltender Jack Scali stopped 37 shots for his fifth win.

The Vipers travel to Vancouver Island next weekend to play the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 1, and the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Sunday.