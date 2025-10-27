BCHL News

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks got back to back wins on the road beating Cranbrook 4 - 2 and Brooks 4 - 3

Silverbacks win two on road

Photo: Kristall Burgess photography Salmon Arm Silverbacks during a pre-game warmup skate.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks came up with two wins on the road over the weekend thanks to big performances from German rookie Mateu Späth and backup goalie Mikkel Christensen.

The Silverbacks started the weekend in Cranbrook on Friday, where they beat the host Cranbrook Bucks 4-2.

Späth, Kiefer Miller and Liam Bursaw (2) were the goal scorers for Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks jumped to an early two goal lead before Cranbrook scored in the second period to make it 2 - 1.

In the third period, Salmon Arm turned up the pressure with two more goals and the Bucks were unable to make a comeback despite getting one back late.

Both teams looked sharp on the power play with Cranbrook going 2 for 4 with the man advantage. Salmon Arm scored once on two power play opportunities.

The goaltenders on both ends of the ice had busy nights with Dirracolo making 28 saves on 30 shots for Salmon Arm, while Cranbrook’s Jason Tremblay faced 35 shots and made 31 saves.

Western Financial Place in Cranbrook had an announced attendance of 1,372 for the game.

Alberta bound

The Silverbacks were in Brooks, Alta., for a game against the Bandits on Saturday.

Salmon Arm beat Brooks 4-3 thanks to some incredible netminding from backup goalie Mikkel Christensen.

Jared Rothman scored twice for Salmon Arm, along with goals from Späth and Aiden Shirey.

Brooks got two goals from Russian rookie Alexei Zhukov, as well as a goal from Dante Siciliano.

The Silverbacks started the game hot with back to back goals from Rothman in the first ten minutes of the game. Brooks quickly responded with a goal of their own, however Späth scored with 13 seconds left in the first period to send Salmon Arm to the dressing room with a 3-1 lead.

Less than two minutes into the second period Salmon Arm scored again and Brooks decided to pull backup goalie Sharky Nowek.

Goalie Zach Zahara was in the net for the rest of the game.

The Bandits scored two more times to make it a 4-3 game however the Silverbacks were able to fend them off and get the win on the road.

Christensen had a big performance making 33 saves on 36 shots in his first game of the season.

The Centennial Regional Arena in Brooks had an announced attendance of 1,263.

Up next

With two wins over the weekend, the Silverbacks are sitting comfortably in third place in the BCHL's Interior West Division with a record of 6-3-2-1. They are five points back from the second place West Kelowna Warriors.

The Silverbacks are back in actin on Wednesday, when they will be in Trail to face the Smoke Eaters, followed by a game in Prince George on Saturday against the Spruce Kings.

Their next home game will be on Nov. 7, when the Warriors pay a visit to Rogers Rink. Face off is 7 p.m.