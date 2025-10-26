BCHL News

Trail Smoke Eaters got the winning goal in overtime to edge the Warriors 3-2 Saturday

Warriors fall in overtime

Photo: Wayne Moore Ian Alonso crashed the net looking for a loose puck in overtime

The West Kelowna Warriors saw their five game winning streak come to an end Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

Otto Hansen scored the game winner 3:45 into the three-on-three overtime as the Interior West leading Trail Smoke Eaters edged the Warriors.

Despite the loss, the Warriors have still gone 10 straight without losing in regulation time, going 8-0-2-0 over that span.

Handon’s winner came off the rush as he beat Angelo Zol high to the glove side from the top of the left circle, using the defenceman as a partial screen.

The goal came moments after the Warriors had a great chance to end it themselves, but couldn’t beat Chayse Johnson, who was playing without his stick.

A Trail defenceman eventually shot the stick to the netminder prompting the Warriors to question the legality of the play. Head coach Simon Ferguson said the officials told his players such a play is not against the rules in the BCHL, thus no penalty and the goal stood.

This was a tough, hard-fought, back-and-forth affair you would expect from two teams who will likely battle for top spot in the division all season long.

Round one went to the Warriors in Trail two weeks ago, round two Saturday to the Smokies as they extended their lead to two points.

“I thought we carried the play to be honest with you. Sometimes you and you don’t deserve to and sometimes you lose when you don’t deserve to and I thought tonight we deserved better,” said Ferguson.

“We take a cross check in the head behind the net and it ends up in our net. In overtime we get two penalties, get the stick slashed out of our hand.

“For me I thought something was taken away from us but you have to give them credit, they block a lot of shots and they play hard.

The Smokies never trailed in this one, taking leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before the Warriors evened the score on both occasions on the power play.

Liam Nilsson with a seeing-eye wrist shot from the right point with one second left in a man advantage and Olivier Chan with a similar shot from the left point in the second did the damage offensively for the Warriors.

Noah Garthe assisted on both.

Cash Carter in the first on the back end of a two-on-one and Christian Kim off a scramble in the second scored the other goals for Trail.

The Smoke Eaters lost the services of goaltender Cooper Michaluk in the dying seconds of the second period. He grabbed the back of his leg after stretching to stop Dylan Krayer who was driving hard to the net off the right wing.

The Warriors, 9-1-2-0, are off until next weekend when they face the Brooks Bandits for a pair of games, Halloween night Friday and Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.