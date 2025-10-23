BCHL News

Former West Kelowna Warriors defenceman made his NHL debut this week

Photo: Twitter Charles-Alexis Legault makes NHL debut Monday

Charles-Alexis Legault has hit the bright lights of the National Hockey League.

The former West Kelowna Warriors defenceman made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this week.

Legault was held off the scoresheet during his 12:30 of ice time.

He had two blocked shots and one hit during what was a 4-1 loss in Vegas.

During his one season with the Warriors in 2021-2022, Legault had six goals, 12 assists and 66 penalty minutes in 36 games. He also added two goals and nine assists in 11 playoff games.

He left the Warriors for Quinnipiac University following that season.

Legault was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL draft.