BCHL News
Former West Kelowna Warriors defenceman made his NHL debut this week
Ex Warrior hits the NHL
Photo: Twitter
Charles-Alexis Legault makes NHL debut Monday
Charles-Alexis Legault has hit the bright lights of the National Hockey League.
The former West Kelowna Warriors defenceman made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this week.
Let's go, Legault ? pic.twitter.com/DE2pDThP9u— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 21, 2025
Legault was held off the scoresheet during his 12:30 of ice time.
He had two blocked shots and one hit during what was a 4-1 loss in Vegas.
During his one season with the Warriors in 2021-2022, Legault had six goals, 12 assists and 66 penalty minutes in 36 games. He also added two goals and nine assists in 11 playoff games.
He left the Warriors for Quinnipiac University following that season.
Legault was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL draft.
More BCHL articles
RECENT STORIES
- Caught climbing in windowKamloops - 8:46 am
- World Cup Trophy on tourCanada - 8:29 am
- More criminals turn to AICanada - 8:16 am
- Middle East braces for strikeIran - 8:02 am
- More anti-Trump protestsU.S. - 7:59 am
BCHL Interior West Division
|1
|West Kelowna Warriors
|54 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|44 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|37 pts
|4
|Cranbrook Bucks
|26 pts
|5
|Vernon Vipers
|22 pts
Hockey Links
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
© 2026 Castanet.net