Vernon Vipers dispatch Salmon Arm Silverbacks in OT

Vipers win in overtime

Photo: Vernon Vipers Photo Led by late game heroics by Vernon's Evan Sundar, the Vipers defeated their rival Salmon Arm Silverbacks, 3-2 on Friday night.

A late surge helped the Vernon Vipers edge the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 3-2 in overtime in BCHL action Friday night.

The Vipers struck first in the opening frame, with a penalty shot goal courtesy of Whitecourt, Alta native Samuel Charko.

However, twenty seconds later, Charko would be penalized for roughing. The Silverbacks capitalized on the power play with a goal from Luke Sinclair to tie the game.

In the second, Maddux Martin would break away and score his first of the season, with a short-handed marker midway through the frame to give Salmon Arm the lead.

Goaltenders Oliver Kanat of Vernon and Daniel Dirracolo of Salmon Arm held steady throughout the majority of the game, before Oscar Bjork's tally with 61 seconds left would tie the game up and send it to overtime.

In the extra frame, Evan Sundar netted his fifth of the season to secure the win for the Vipers. The St. Albert, Alta., product now has four points over his last two games.

Kanat was stellar in net, stopping 36 of 38 shots for his second win of the season. His .939 save percentage is second in the BCHL among goalies with three appearances.

The Vipers (3-4-3) continue their seven-game, five-week road swing with stops in Alberta on Oct. 24 and 25 to face the Okotoks Oilers and Sherwood Park Crusaders.