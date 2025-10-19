BCHL News

West Kelowna wins its fifth in a row, 5-2 over visiting Salmon Arm

Top unit fuels Warriors

Photo: Wayne Moore Garrett Thom is denied by Salmon Arm goaltender Daniel Dirracolo

When last we saw the West Kelowna Warriors, they were 3-1, playing well, and set to embark on six straight away from Royal LePage Place.

Upon their return Saturday night the Warriors have seemingly found another gear. They went 5-0-1 during their six-game journey, putting together the best 10 game start in franchise history.

They didn’t let up Saturday. Before a raucous crowd of more than 1,300, the Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

They have won five in a row and have not lost in regulation time in their last nine (8-0-1-0).

As they have the last handful of games, the top line of Ruslan Jamaldinov, Ian Alonso and Ethan Merner led the way.

The trio combined for seven points in Saturday’s win. Alonso had a goal and two assists, Jamaldinov three assists and Merner a goal.

The trio was put together after Merner was acquired from Langley in a deal two weeks ago and, in six games, have combined for 11 goals and 18 points.

“Merner) Is a guy that we wanted when he was younger but we wanted one more year for him to wait, but he got picked up by another team unfortunately,” said Simon Ferguson, wearing his GM’s hat.

“He’s a guy that’s going to compete for his home town, he’s excited to be here. He grinds so we couldn’t be happier.”

The results to this point would indicate Merner couldn’t be happier either.

The top unit got the Warriors off and running early. Jamadlinov from the side boards threw a puck toward the net that seemed to hit Alonso’s skate in front and redirect past Silverbacks goaltender Daniel Dirracolo.

Dylan Krayer doubled the lead before the end of the period when his shot from the right circle hit a Silverback in front and deflected past the netminder.

It was another great start for the Warriors who have outscored the opposition 20-3 in the first period over the course of their first 11 games.

They gave some of that back in the second as the Silverbacks gained some momentum off a rebound goal immediately after the media timeout, but goals three minutes apart from Kelson Podworney and Merner on a gorgeous three-way passing play upped the lead to 4-1 and put the game out of reach.

Anthony Cardilli cut into the lead with less than seven minutes left on a Salmon Arm power play, but Noah Garthe sealed it with an empty net tally.

The power play which sprung to life on the road had its struggles again on home ice, as the Warriors failed to connect on their six opportunities.

Bor Glavic turned away 23 shots to earn his second win of the season, and help the Warriors leapfrog Trail back into top spot in the Interior West Division.

The Warriors and Smoke Eaters will go head-to-head next Saturday night at Royal LePage Place on Cancer awareness night.

The loss dropped the Silverbacks to 4-3-2-1.