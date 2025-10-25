BCHL News

Top two teams in BCHL square off Saturday at Royal LePage Place

Warriors in first place battle

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors host Trail Saturday in first place battle

The top two teams in the BC Hockey League will renew acquaintances Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

The league-leading West Kelowna Warriors and the second palace Trail Smoke Eaters will meet for a second time this season.

The Warriors handed the Smoke Eaters their only loss of the season, a 4-1 win in Trail earlier this month.

The Warriors, 9-1-1-0, come into the game riding a five game winning streak, and have not lost in regulation time over their last nine.

The 9-1 Smoke Eaters have won their last three after that home loss to the Warriors.

The Warriors have been powered by their top line of Ian Alonso, Ruslen Jamaldinov and Ethen Merner.

Since being put together upon the acquisition of Merner six games ago, the trio have combined for 11 goals and 19 assists.

Merner has points in all six games with the Warriors while Alonso is riding a 10-game point streak.

Angelo Zol has been light out between the pipes, sporting a 1.71 goals against average, .926 save percentage with one shutout. He is a perfect 7-0 while allowing two or fewer goals in five of his seven starts.

As a team, the Warriors have a league-best goal differential of +23.

The Smokies meanwhile are riding a club-record eight game road winning streak. They were forced to front load their schedule with road games while the home rink underwent renovations.

They are led by Eric Pastro who leads the team in goals (6) and points (11) and Louis Jonerheim who has four goals and a team-leading seven assists.

Cooper Michaluk has a league-best eight wins in goal.

The Smoke Eaters also feature the league’s best penalty kill unit with an 87.5 per cent efficiency.

Saturday’s game is also the Warriors Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Special game night jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to cancer research and awareness initiatives.

The Warriors will also be showing Game 2 of the World Series on the giant screen prior to and during pre-game warmups.

Faceoff Saturday is 7 p.m. at RLP.