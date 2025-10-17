BCHL News

Ruslan Jamaldinov scored in overtime as the Warriors edged Cowichan 2-1 Thursday

Warriors sweep Showcase

Make it four in a row for the red hot West Kelowna Warriors.

Ruslan Jamaldinov ripped a shot from the slot 63 seconds into the three-on-three overtime period to lift the Warriors to a 2-1 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals in a game played in Abbotsford.

The win completed a sweep of their two games at the BCHL Showcase event.

The goal was Jamaldinov’s team-leading eighth of the season as he beat Capitals goaltender Jack Hirshorn high to the glove side.

The native of Lulea, Sweden also leads the league in goals and sits third in points with 13.

The teams traded goals in the first period before the goaltenders slammed the door the rest of the way, setting the stage for overtime.

Jack McAra opened the scoring for the Capital before Ethan Merner tied it with less than seven seconds left in the opening 20 minutes.

The goal, set up by Jamaldinov, was Merner’s third since being acquired five games ago. He has points in all five of those games.

Angelo Zol turned away 14 shots to run his record to 7-0 and lower his goals against average to 1.71.

The Warriors, 8-1-1, have not lost in regulation time over their last eight, going 7-0-1-0 over that span, including the last six away from home.

The Warriors finally return home this weekend when they open up a four-game homestand against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday.