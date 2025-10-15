BCHL News

West Kelowna Warriors kicked off BCHL Showcase with a 5-2 win over Surrey

Warriors continue to roll

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to rack up the wins early in the BC Hockey League season.

The Warriors, off to the best start in franchise history, improved to 7-1-1 Wednesday morning with a 5-2 win over the winless Surrey Eagles in their first game of the BCHL Showcase event in Chilliwack.

The Warriors previous best start was four seasons ago when they went 7-2 over their first nine games.

Newly acquired Ethan Merner and Olivier Chan paced the Warriors offensively with a goal and two assists each.

Merner, acquired 11 days ago in a deal with the Langley Rivermen, has picked up points in each of his four games, contributing two goals and five assists over that span.

Dylan Krayer, Ian Alonso and Liam Nilsson also scored. Krayer added an assist as well.

The Warriors led 2-0 after one, 3-1 after two and built the lead to 5-1 in the third before the Eagles got a late goal to close out the scoring.

West Kelowna’s improving power play went two for five over the course of the game while the penalty kill held the Eagles off the scoreboard on their four opportunities.

The power play that languished at the bottom of the league early in the season, is now fourth, hitting at a 28.1 per cent clip.

Bor Glavic turned away 26 shots to earn his first win of the young season.

The Warriors look to complete a sweep of the two-game Showcase series Thursday afternoon when they face Coastal West Division-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals.

They return home following that game to open up a four-game homestand against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday.