West Kelowna Warriors play three games in four days this week
Busy week for Warriors
The West Kelowna Warriors look to continue their winning ways this week at the BC Hockey League's annual Showcase taking place in Chilliwack and Abbotsford.
The West Kelowna Warriors, who have five wins and an overtime loss over their last six games, sit atop the Interior West Division and overall standings with 13 points, one better than Trail.
The Warriors take their show back on the road for the annual BCHL Showcase event in the Fraser Valley before finally returning home this weekend.
They face the winless Surrey Eagles Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in Chilliwack before facing the Coastal West Division-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Abbotsford.
The Showcase brings all 20 teams together in a common location. It’s an opportunity for college and pro scouts to get a look at players in a single area over a five-day span.
The Warriors will head back home following the Showcase to host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday evening to kick off a four-game homestand.
It also begins a stretch where they play 12 of 18 on home ice leading into the Christmas break.
|1
|West Kelowna Warriors
|50 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|42 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|35 pts
|4
|Cranbrook Bucks
|22 pts
|5
|Vernon Vipers
|21 pts
