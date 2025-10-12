West Kelowna won their second straight

BCHL News

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors double Cranbrook 4-2 Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors completed a Kootenay sweep, doubling the Cranbrook Bucks 4-2 Saturday night.

The win was the Warriors second straight, as they have picked up 11 of a possible 12 points over their last six games. The only blemish over that span, an overtime loss in Okotoks.

Ian Alonso led the way with a goal and a couple of assists, giving him five points during the brief two-game trip.

Noah Garthe scored his first two BC Hockey League goals while Ruslan Jamaldinov scored again giving him goals in six straight.

The Swedish forward has picked up points in every game since he was a healthy scratch in the second game of the season.

Garthe got the Warriors rolling with a power play goal in the opening period.

Jamaldinov and Garthe again made it 3-0 heading to the third.

The Bucks got one of those back before Alonso restored the three goal lead during a two-man advantage.

Angelo Zol turned away 24 shots for his sixth win of the season.

The power play that had trouble scoring the first half dozen games seems to have found its footing, scoring twice on five chances after going one-for-four on Friday in Trail.

Saturday’s win moves the Warriors into top spot in the Interior West Division, a point better than the Trail Smoke Eaters.

It’s a busy week ahead for the Warriors who play three games in four days.

They face Surrey Wednesday morning and Cowichan Thursday afternoon at the league’s annual Showcase event in Abbotsford and Chilliwack before returning home to host Salmon Arm Saturday.