West Kelowna Warriors rolled into Trail and took two points from the previously unbeaten Smoke Eaters

Warriors hand Trail 1st loss

There are no unbeaten teams remaining in the BC Hockey League’s Interior West Division.

The West Kelowna Warriors took care of that, coming away from Trail with a 4-1 victory Friday night.

The Smoke Eaters were a perfect 6-0 prior to Friday’s defeat.

Ruslan Jamaldinov extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist to pace the attack.

Ethan Merner scored his first goal in just his second game after being acquired a week ago. Dylan Krayer with his fourth and Carson Pavlowich with his first BCHL goal also scored for the Warriors.

Ian Alonso had a pair of assists.

After a scoreless first, Merner got the Warriors on the board powering his way to the front of the net off the right wing before tucking the puck between Cooper Michaluk’s pads.

Krayer scored what proved to be the winner just 43 seconds later.

Cade De St. Hubert spoiled Angelo Zol’s bid for his second shutout of the young season with less than four minutes remaining.

Zol turned away 17 shots to improve his record to 5-0. He lowered his goals against average to a sparkling 1.80.

The win moved the Warriors to within a single point of the division-leading Smoke Eaters.

The Warriors close out their two-game Kootenay road trip in Cranbrook Saturday night.

They have a busy week next week with three games in four days. They play Surrey Wednesday and Cowichan Valley Thursday at the league Showcase before finally returning home to host Salmon Arm next Saturday night.