Salmon Arm Silverbacks lose 3-2 in overtime on the road against the Cranbrook Bucks

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography The Salmon Arm Silverbacks lost 3-2 in overtime on the road against the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks came back from a two-goal deficit but ultimately came up short, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Cranbrook Bucks during a road game on Saturday.

Cole Longacre and Keifer Miller were the Salmon Arm goal scorers, while Nikolaj Rupi and Matthew Gilmore scored the Bucks' first two goals of the game.

The Bucks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, but Longacre’s goal made it 2-1 before the end of the period.

The Silverbacks tied the game at two a piece in the second period, thanks to the goal from Miller.

Adam Csabi clinched the win for Cranbrook with his overtime goal.

Goalie Daniel Dirracolo made 24 saves on 27 shots for Salmon Arm, while Kolton Bourret got the win for his team with 31 saves on 33 shots.

The Silverbacks power play performed well, scoring once on two attempts and a strong performance from their penalty kill kept the Bucks from scoring on two power play opportunities.

The game had an announced attendance of 1,815 people at the Western Financial Centre in Cranbrook.

With the overtime loss, the Silverbacks have a 2-1-1-1 record, putting them at third place in the BCHL’s Interior West division.

They are six points back from the undefeated Trail Smoke Eaters, who are sitting on top of the division, and three points back from the second place West Kelowna Warriors.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be back on the road this week, taking on the Nanaimo Clippers at Frank Crane Arena on Friday, Oct. 10.

Then, the team will play a BCHL Showcase game at the Abbotsford Centre against the Victoria Grizzlies on Sunday, Oct. 12.