BCHL News

Warriors get three of four points on Alberta trip after falling in overtime Saturday

Warriors fall short in OT

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors close out road trip falling 3-2 in overtime

The West Kelowna Warriors are heading home with three of a possible four points from a weekend trip over the Rockies.

The Warriors backed up Friday’s 8-3 thumping of Blackfalds with a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Okotoks Oilers.

Luke Calabria won it for the Oilers 1:05 into overtime when he ripped a wrist shot past a screened Bor Glavic from the high slot on an Okotoks power play.

After giving up the only goal of the opening period, the Warriors, on goals from Liam Nilsson on a power play and Ruslan Jamaldinov took a brief 2-1 lead late in the second.

But, a goal from Michael Mikan at 18:27 of the second tied it.

Both teams had chances with the man advantage in the third but Glavic and Oilers goaltender Eric Young stopped everything thrown their way.

Ethan Merner, acquired earlier in the day in a deal with the Langley Rivermen assisted on both Warriors goals.

The Warriors, who have picked up points in four straight, hit the road again next weekend for games in Trail against the 6-0 Smoke Eaters, and Cranbrook.

Their next home game is scheduled for Oct. 18 when they entertain the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.