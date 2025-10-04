BCHL News

Warriors deal for hometown product Ethan Merner

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors acquire local forward Ethan Merner

Nineteen-year-old forward Ethan Merner is coming home.

The West Kelowna Warriors announced Saturday they have acquired the West Kelowna native from the Langley Rivermen.

In exchange, the Warriors sent 19-year-old forward Parker Forlin to the Rivermen.

Merner has yet to suit up with the Rivermen after spending the pre season and early part of the regular season with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

He suited up for two games with the Hitmen but did not register a point.

Merner had 12 goals and 18 points with the Rivermen last season.

Forlin had one assist in four games with the Warriors. He joined the Warriors this season after stints in Ontario and the Maritimes.

“We had a player, Forlin, who felt that our style of play didn’t match his and wanted to pursue new opportunities in the league,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“We were fortunate that the timing worked out to make a trade for Ethan Merner.

“Ethan is a veteran junior hockey player who brings experience, and we’re excited to add another talented local player from West Kelowna.”

Merner will be in the lineup Saturday when the Warriors close out their two-game Alberta road swing in Okotoks.

The Warriors come into the game winners of three in a row after an 8-3 thumping of Blackfalds Friday.