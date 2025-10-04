BCHL News

Warriors get goals from six different players in an 8-3 rout of Blackfalds

Warriors offence erupts

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Warriors offence erupts in 8-3 win in Blackfalds

The West Kelowna Warriors took their show on the road for the first time this young BC Hockey League season.

And the reviews were two thumbs up across the board.

The Warriors erupted with their biggest offensive showing to date, scoring eight times in an 8-3 drubbing of the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

They have now scored 19 goals over the course of a three-game winning streak.

Head coach Simon Ferguson has been preaching a scoring-by-committee mantra and that committee has been large.

Ten different players have scored through the first five games, seven have multiple goals.

Nineteen skaters have at least one point.

And to top it off, the power play which was dormant the first three games has perked up, scoring on three of its last six chances, including two Friday.

Ruslan Jamaldinov and Jace Rassk each scored twice for the Warriors. Jamaldanov also had an assist.

Olivier Chan and Dylan Krayer each had a goal and two helpers while Kelsen Podworny and Liam Nilsson added singles.

The Warriors jumped all over the Bulldogs, scoring four times in the opening period, including Chan’s icebreaker just 84 second after the opening faceoff.

The teams split four goals in the middle frame as the Warriors took a commanding 6-2 lead into the final 20 minutes.

They built the lead to 8-2 before surrendering a late power play goal.

All three Bulldogs goals came with the man advantage as the Warriors, as they have for much of the early season, controlled much of the play at five-on-five.

Angelo Zol turned aside 36 shots to earn his fourth win of the season.

The 4-1 Warriors conclude this two-game Alberta road swing Saturday night in Okotoks.