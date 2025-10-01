BCHL News

West Kelowna hang on for a 5-3 win over Vernon

Warriors win teams battle

Photo: Wayne Moore Carter Oakenfold scores into the empty net to ice the Warriors 5-3 win over Vernon

The West Kelowna Warriors finally broke through with the man advantage and it turned out to be the difference in Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the visiting Vernon Vipers.

The power play, which showed sporadic signs of life over the first three games of the BCHL season, connected on its only opportunity. That goal, coupled with a perfect night on the penalty kill, sparked their third win in four outings as they get set to take their show on the road for the first time this season.

Swedish import Ruslan Jamaldinov keyed a two-goal first period outburst with a backdoor one-timer from the bottom of the right circle with the Warriors enjoying a man advantage.

Linemate Ian Alonso bagged his first of two minutes later. Taking a pass from Jamaldinov, Alonso powered his way to the front of the net.

His initial shot was stopped, but Alonson stayed with the play and slipped the rebound home.

It was another dominating opening period, but the Vipers got some life in the second and eventually tied it at three late in the period when a point shot deflected off a Warriors defender to Michael Munroe who whipped a shot past an unsuspecting Angelo Zol.

“I thought for 40 to 50 minutes of the game we controlled how we played and played the right way, then we had those moments where we’re trying to force things into space that isn’t there and end up giving them momentum,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“And, they end up coming back and getting opportunities.”

The Warriors grabbed that momentum back when Carter Oakenfold scored what proved to be the game winner with just 12 seconds left on the second period clock.

The Warriors won a faceoff to the right of Vipers goaltender Brendan Gee.

The puck made its way to Philip Hagen at the left point whose shot was tipped home by Oakenfold.

The Warriors killed off three consecutive penalties in the third before Oakenfold sealed it with a shorthanded, empty net goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

Zol was beaten just 1:29 into the second period, ending his shutout string at 107 minutes and 16 seconds.

Zol turned away 21 shots to improve his record to 3-0 on the young season.

The line of Jamaldinov, Alonso and Kelsen Podworny were dominant whenever they were on the ice, combining for three goals and six assists.

Jamaldinov was particularly effective. He was all over the puck all night and could easily have had three or four goals.

“He was out of the lineup early. We talked to RJ about his compete and battle and I thought that was really there, then his skill takes over.

“A real good game for him to come back.

“Like most teams in the league I think we’re going to score by committee and it’s going to be someone stepping up every game.”

The Warriors, 3-1 on the season, hit the road for the first time.

They kick off a four-game road trip this weekend with games in Blackfalds and Okotoks.