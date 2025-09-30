West Kelowna Warriors entertain Vernon Tuesday at RLP
Warriors close homestand
The Warriors, who open the BC Hockey League season with a four-game homestand, are 2-1 heading into the showdown with their Okanagan rivals.
Following Tuesday’s tilt, the Warriors will play six straight away from home including games in Chilliwack and Abbotsford as part of the league’s annual showcase.
The Warriors come into Tuesday’s game fresh off a 6-0 mauling of the Cranbrook Bucks last Friday night.
Angelo Zol turned aside 19 shots for his first career BC Hockey League shutout while Dylan Krayer sparked the offence with a goal and two assists.
Of some concern is still. The Warriors power play, or rather, the lack of one.
They have yet to score on their 10 opportunities through three games.
The Vipers meantime come into the game on a bit of a high after winning their first of the season, beating Cranbrook 6-1 Saturday. Samuel Charko and Seth Tansem each had three-point nights for the Vipers.
Vernon comes into the contest 1-2-1-0.
The Warriors don’t play at Royal LePage Place again until opening another four-game homestand Oct. 18 against Salmon Arm.
|1
|West Kelowna Warriors
|46 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|42 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|33 pts
|4
|Vernon Vipers
|21 pts
|5
|Cranbrook Bucks
|18 pts
