Angelo Zol recorded his first BCHL shutout as Warriors blank Bucks 6-0

Photo: Wayne Moore Garrett Thom scores his first BCHL goal Friday

Angelo Zol turned away 19 shots and Garrett Thom had a three point night leading the West Kelowna Warriors past the visiting Cranbrook Bucks 6-0 Friday at Royal LePage Place.

The shutout was Zol’s first in the BC Hockey League.

He wasn’t extremely busy but was solid when called upon. His best save came later in the third when he threw out the glove to deny Elliott Mullen on a breakaway.

“He was there when he needed to be. He was solid for us,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“He’s a great example of someone who is playing a lot, gaining a lot of confidence, then taking the steps to the next level.

“We’ve known him for a long time, he’s been here and now coming back, I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Garrett Thom led the Warriors offence with a goal and a pair of assists. Liam Nilsson, Carter Oakenfold, Dylan Krayer, Caden Kenkaran-Humble and Ruslan Jamaldinov also scored for the Warriors.

For Nilsson, Thom and Jamaldinov it was their first BC Hockey League goals, something Ferguson says is important this early as these players get acclimated to the BCHL.

“We had a couple of guys last year that spiralled because they didn’t get those early. Hopefully that ignites some confidence.

“It’s a different league and we’ve had a lot of guys that have had success in other leagues and it takes time to figure out the pace and how we play as a team.”

The Warriors jumped on the Bucks early, and really controlled the play five-on-five for much of the game.

Nilsson got the Warriors on the board 75 seconds in when Thom stole the puck at the Bucks blueline, dropped a pass to Nilsson who wired a seeing-eye wrist shot from the left point, through traffic and into the top corner past Kolton Bourret.

Oakenfold doubled the lead four minutes later, squeezing a shot through Bourret from the left circle off the rush.

Kemkaran-Humble off a rebound and Krayer with a one-timer during a delayed penalty made it 4-0 after the opening period.

Richard Rafaj replaced Bourret to start the second and made several key saves in the second to keep the Warriors at bay.

But, he couldn't stop them all. Jamaldinov on a rebound and Thom from in close closed out the scoring in the third.

The Warriors had much of their success in close, something Ferguson says the Warriors spent a lot of time working on the past week.

“We spent a lot of time this week in practice talking about second chance opportunities, burying the puck and getting traffic because I thought that was something where we created a lot of chances last game but didn’t execute on them.

“The only thing we worked on in practice that we didn’t execute on was the power play so we will continue on that.

The Warriors were shutout in their five power play opportunities. They have yet to convert on their 11 chances with the man advantage this season.

On the flip side, the penalty kill was perfect, killing all four penalties assessed to them.

The Warriors close out their four-game season-opening homestand Tuesday night when the winless Vernon Vipers come to town.