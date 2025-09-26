282077
100 free Warriors tickets set aside for wildfire evacuees

Colin Dacre - Sep 26, 2025 / 12:56 pm | Story: 574659

The West Kelowna Warriors are setting aside 100 complimentary tickets for Friday’s home game for evacuees of the wildfire in Peachland.

“It’s a small way for us to offer a break, some warmth, and a night out with the community,” said the team in a brief statement.

Tickets will be available on a first come basis for pickup at the Peachland Community Centre (4450 6th Street, Peachland).

