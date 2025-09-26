BCHL News
100 free Warriors tickets set aside for wildfire evacuees
Free tickets for evacuees
Photo: Wayne Moore
Free tickets are available to evacuees of the Munro Lake wildfire.
The West Kelowna Warriors are setting aside 100 complimentary tickets for Friday’s home game for evacuees of the wildfire in Peachland.
“It’s a small way for us to offer a break, some warmth, and a night out with the community,” said the team in a brief statement.
Tickets will be available on a first come basis for pickup at the Peachland Community Centre (4450 6th Street, Peachland).
More BCHL articles
RECENT STORIES
- Not aware of any CanadiansSwitzerland - 1:04 pm
- 3rd rally for maternity careKamloops - 12:58 pm
- 3 earthquakes before Jan. 1Canada - 12:20 pm
- Four outbreaks declaredThompson Okanagan - 12:00 pm
- New pact with First NationKamloops - 12:00 pm
BCHL Interior West Division
|1
|West Kelowna Warriors
|44 pts
|2
|Trail Smoke Eaters
|40 pts
|3
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks
|31 pts
|4
|Vernon Vipers
|21 pts
|5
|Cranbrook Bucks
|16 pts
Hockey Links
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
© 2025 Castanet.net