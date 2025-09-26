BCHL News

100 free Warriors tickets set aside for wildfire evacuees

Free tickets for evacuees

Photo: Wayne Moore Free tickets are available to evacuees of the Munro Lake wildfire.

The West Kelowna Warriors are setting aside 100 complimentary tickets for Friday’s home game for evacuees of the wildfire in Peachland.

“It’s a small way for us to offer a break, some warmth, and a night out with the community,” said the team in a brief statement.

Tickets will be available on a first come basis for pickup at the Peachland Community Centre (4450 6th Street, Peachland).