Blackfalds earn split of opening weekend series, beat Warriors 4-1

Special teams sink Warriors

Photo: Wayne Moore Carson Mertz makes one of his 32 stops Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors can expect to spend some extra time working on their special teams at practice this coming week.

Special teams were the difference Saturday night as the Blackfalds Bulldogs earned a split of their season opening series, beating the Warriors 4-1 Saturday night.

The Bulldogs scored once on the power play and once at four-on-four while holding the Warriors off the scoresheet on their four power play opportunities.

The Warriors also went 0-2 with the extra attacker in Friday season-opening 4-2 win.

“I thought we played a lot in their zone, maybe we didn’t get to the hard areas but if you look at the shots, where they came from, the volume of shots,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“I thought their goalie held them in there again. We hit him in the chest a lot but to be honest I thought we carried most of the play and the score is not indicative of how we played.”

The Warriors didn’t get onto the scoresheet until the final minute when Ian Alonso converted a perfect backhand feed from Garrett Thom to spoil Carson Mertz’s shutout bid.

The Bulldogs built up a 3-0 lead with goals in each period.

Joey Melo opened the scoring, banging home a rebound on a Bulldogs power play near the midway point of the period.

With the teams playing four-on-four in the second, Thomas Neu raced down the left wing, cut the middle and, from the high slot, beat Bor Glavic high to the glove side.

Noah Mertz made it 3-0 on a wrist shot from the point just as a four minute power play had expired.

The Bulldogs sealed it with an empty net goal.

As was the case Friday, the Warriors had plenty of chances but were unable to put them away.

Ferguson says it’s too early to be concerned, but expected this team may be one that doesn’t rely on a few snipers but scores by committee.

The Warriors are off until next Friday when the Cranbrook Bucks come to town.