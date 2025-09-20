BCHL News

West Kelowna double Blackfalds 4-2 in their BCHL opener

Warriors find a way

Photo: Wayne Moore Warriors buzz around Blackfalds net looking for go ahead goal in the third

For 20 minutes it looked as if the West Kelowna Warriors would run the visiting Blackfalds Bulldogs right out of Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors were all over the visitors from the opening faceoff. If not for the spectacular netminding of Brady Smith who turned aside 15 of the 16 shots he faced, the Warriors could easily have been up four or five.

Heck, Kelson Podworny could have had a hat trick in the first period alone if not for Smith’s heroics.

But, they don’t play 20 minutes, they play 60, and it’s that middle period that always seems to be the Warriors achilles heel. It was on again on Friday.

“It was a tale of two teams,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“First period, awesome team, second period, not a good team, third period awesome team.

“I think they fell in love with themselves and it’s easy to do when you’re dominating a game and you feel like everything is going your way, then you’re forcing things you shouldn’t be forcing.”

Ferguson said it was one bad shift when the Warriors gave the puck over numerous times that gave the Bulldogs the confidence to come back.

Dylan Krayer, who returned to the team earlier in the week from the QMJHL got the Warriors on the board tapping home a pretty pass from Quinlan Parry after Noah Garthe had retrieved a loose puck off a Bulldogs turnover.

Then, it was Smith’s time to shine, making save after save from in close to keep the score 1-0 after a period.

Luke Dahlin, easily the best Bulldogs skater, tied it off a faceoff in the offensive zone.

The Warriors restored the one-goal lead moments later when Olivier Chan was credited with his first that was shoveled in by a Blackfalds defenceman who was trying to sweep a rebound back to his goaltender but instead sent it between his legs and into the net.

The Bulldogs got that one back on a late power play.

The game turned early in the third. While killing a penalty, Bulldogs forward Nick DiPaulo was awarded a penalty shot after he was hauled down on a breakaway.

But, Angelo Zol, who got the call in goal, made a nice glove save to preserve the 2-2 tie.

The Warriors didn’t score on the power play but they did manage to grab a lot of the momentum back.

With less than seven minutes left, the Warriors were finally rewarded when Jace Rask grabbed a loose puck from an extremely sharp angle and beat Smith with what proved to be the game winner.

Carter Oakenfold iced it with an empty net goal.

The Warriors outshot the Bulldogs 37-23, including a 13-6 edge in the decisive third period.

They were unable to connect on their two power play chances, despite moving the puck around effectively.

The same two teams will hook up again Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.