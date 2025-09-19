BCHL News

West Kelowna opens 2025-2026 BCHL season Friday at Royal LePage Place

Warriors set to open season

Photo: Wayne Moore West Kelowna Warriors open the 2025-2026 BCHL season Friday at RLP

The West Kelowna Warriors will attempt to parlay a perfect pre-season record into a fast start to the BC Hockey League season.

Following a 3-0 exhibition run, the Warriors will kick off the brand new season Friday night at Royal LePage Place against Interior East Blackfalds Bulldogs.

The 2025-2026 squad will feature a good mix of new and returning players with 10 players back from last year’s team and goaltender Angelo Zol back in the fold after suiting up for 21 games three seasons ago.

Zol will get the starting nod for the opener with veteran Bor Glavic expected to start Saturday against the same Bulldogs squad.

Dylan Krayer, who left for the QMJHL midway through last season when the NCAA changed eligibility rules, is also back in the fold.

And, while pre-season success may give players some confidence heading into games that matter, there’s no guarantee, as the team found out a season ago.

“I hope nobody is taking anything from pre-season to heart. We know we have to come out and earn everything,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Last year we won three out of four and came out in the first game thinking we were going to win everything and lost 9-0.

“I think for our group it’s about focusing on competing at a higher level than we have and being ready for that.”

With as many as 14 new players on the roster heading into the regular season, Ferguson says there is definitely a learning curve as players adjust to not only a new system but a new league.

Through training camp, practice and exhibition games, Ferguson likes where the team is at for the most part.

“I thought we had some good moments and obviously some learning moments. Throughout the last week we’ve been working a lot on our details and our structure.

“Some guys are picking it up better than others, and we’re just continuing to evaluate as we get into October where we’re at.”

The Warriors hope to get off to a quick start with their first four games at home through the rest of September before taking their show on the road with five straight away from home, including the annual Showcase Oct. 15 and 16 in both Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

It’s a strange start to the season through the first month-and-a-half with four straight at home followed by five straight on the road then five in a row at home.

Meanwhile, with teams and players across all levels of junior hockey still adjusting to the new NCAA eligibility rules, Ferguson says there are a number of players still looking for landing spots for the upcoming season.

Ferguson says he is fielding seven to 10 calls every day from players looking for a place to play.