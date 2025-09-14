279882
BCHL News  

West Kelowna Warriors finished the exhibition season on a high note Saturday

Warriors 3-0 in pre season

Wayne Moore - Sep 14, 2025 / 12:00 am | Story: 572214

The West Kelowna Warriors completed a perfect pre-season schedule Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors scored three unanswered goals in a 21 minute span in a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

The win allowed the Warriors to close out the pre-seaosn schedule with a perfect 3-0 record.

Parker Forlin started the comeback with a power play goal in the final minute of the second period.

Third period goals from Olivier Chan and Ian Alonso’s second of the game, completed the comeback.

Alonso also assisted on Chan’s goal to complete his three point night.

Garrett Thom, the third member of that trio, added a pair of assists as the line picked up seven points on the night.

Angelo Zol went the distance, turning aside 21 of 23 shots he faced.

The Warriors will now spend the week preparing for the start of the regular season, which kicks off this coming weekend at Royal LePage Place.

They open the 2025-2026 regular season with games Friday and Saturday night against the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

All four games in September are at home before they play five straight on the road through the middle of October.



