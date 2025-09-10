Vernon Vipers fall to 0-3 on the season after loss to Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Photo: Vernon Vipers The Vernon Vipers before their match against the Silverbacks.

The Vernon Vipers pre-season skid continued as they lost to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks yesterday.

The Vipers third pre-season game was against the rival Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The game was played in front of a 300-person crowd at Kal Tire Place.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks put two shots past Vipers goalie, Oliver Kanat to put Salmon Arm up two after the first period.

Period two was a scoring affair on both sides. Vipers' Deagan McMillian scored first to cut the lead to one, but Salmon Arm added two more goals to jump ahead 4-1.

The final 20 minutes was a physical battle from both teams. A combined six players were put in the penalty box as the Vipers tried to mount a comeback.

Any comeback attempts were challenged by the Silverbacks, who ultimately took the game by a score of 5-2.

The other Vernon goal was scored by Nicholas Russ and Oliver Kanat totalled 30 saves.

This was Salmon Arm’s first win of the season, the Vernon Vipers dropped to 0-3.

New forward signed:

Before the game against the Silverbacks, McMillian had recently signed to play with the Vipers this season.

The Vernon native suited up for 226 games in the Western Hockey League. McMillian nearly hit the 20-goal mark in two separate seasons.

“His experience in the WHL, his proven ability to score, and his commitment to take on a leadership role with our group is very exciting. He will bring a calmness and confidence to our group and help drive our team,” said Vernon Vipers head coach and general manager, Matt Cooke.

What’s next:

The Vernon Vipers finish off the pre-season against Trail Smoke Eaters on Sept. 12 at Kal Tire Place. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.