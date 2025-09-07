278963
Vernon Vipers come up short in their first preseason games

Vipers lose opening games

The Vernon Vipers lost their first two games of the preseason this weekend.

The Vipers played at home against the Cranbrook Bucks Friday night and then travelled to Royal Lepage Place to take on the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday, in the first of four preseason exhibition games.

Vernon Vipers vs. Cranbrook Bucks:

The Vipers first game was at Kal Tire Place in front of a “solid” home crowd.

The Bucks scored the first goal halfway through the first period and the Vipers then responded with a goal from Koji Gibson to tie the game going into the second period.

Little mistakes by the Vipers played a key role in the final 40 minutes of play. The Bucks scored the only powerplay goal in the second period, courtesy of Daniil Diachkov.

The game went right to the wire with the Bucks winning 4-3.

Offensively, the Vipers got goals from Kijo Gibson, Malcolm Baar, and Michael Munroe. Goalies Brendan Gee and Oliver Kanat had 15 and 16 saves respectively.

“Reflecting on the game, our effort was there, compete was there and we definitely have positive takeaways. Unfortunately, we experienced a lull in the second period and made some youthful mistakes in the third,” said Vernon Vipers Head Coach and General Manager Matt Cooke.

Vernon Vipers vs. West Kelowna Warriors:

After the tough loss against the Bucks, the Vipers travelled south to take on the West Kelowna Warriors.

The game was an offensive struggle for the Vipers. Vernon put 25 shots on Warriors goalie, Bor Glavič but were not able to find the back of the net.

The West Kelowna Warriors scored four goals, with two coming in the third period to take the game 4-0.

Vipers goalie Sam Saskiw had 23 saves on the night.

What’s next:

The Vernon Vipers take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place on Tuesday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

