West Kelowna made it two straight in the pre-season, blanking Vernon 4-0 at RLP Saturday

Photo: Wayne Moore Some extra curricular activities in front of the Warriors net Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors dominated the Vernon Vipers at even strength from start to finish, skating away with a 4-0 pre-season win Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors were in the offensive zone seemingly at will, especially during a first period in which they outshot the visitors 11-4 and outchanced them by an even wider margin.

Veteran Kelsen Podworney scored two of the four goals on the night including the game winner in the opening period and an empty net goal that sealed it late.

Newcomer Garrett Thom and second year defenceman Aiden Malone also scored for the Warriors.

The Vipers did have their opportunities, especially during a 10-minute stretch in the second period when they were handed four straight power play opportunities.

However, when the defence wasn’t getting in passing lanes or getting in front of shots, second-year netminder Bor Glavic was there to handle whatever was sent his way.

He turned aside 25 shots to earn the shutout in his first pre-season action.

“We had a good group working hard and guys who like to throw their body around and battling the elements on the ice,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“The guys worked hard but you never know in pre-season who they’re dressing and what they’ve got in the stands.

“While it was nice, we have a lot of work to do.”

Ferguson and his staff did pare the roster down from 31 to 27 earlier in the day, but still must get down to 25 before the start of the regular season Sept. 19.

After very good performances Friday in Salmon Arm and now against the Vipers, those decisions won’t be easy.

“I think these are probably the hardest decisions we’ve had to make in the last four years. We have guys competing, working, pushing the pace.

“And, not only that, but where are they in the line up. Who is going to take what spots on opening night and who will be on the power play.

“We have some competition and that’s healthy. There are some tough decisions that have to come down.”

One decision that has already been made is to keep just two goaltenders instead of three they kept for much of last season.

Tyson Adams, who looked good in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win in Salmon Arm, will play on the U18 team where he will get a lot of work and continue his development there, but will be available in case of injury.

Angelo Zol, who played in Weyburn last season after playing with the Warriors three seasons ago, and Glavic will tend the net for the Warriors this season.

The Warriors close out the pre-season next Saturday night when they entertain the Trail Smoke Eaters.

They’ll open the regular season Friday, Sept. 19 at home to the Blackfalds Bulldogs.