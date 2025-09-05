279882
West Kelowna Warriors kicked off the exhibition slate with an OT win in Salmon Arm

Warriors take opener in OT

The West Kelowna Warriors kicked off the pre-season schedule in style Friday night.

The Warriors went into Salmon Arm and edged the Silverbacks 3-2 in overtime.

Everett native Blake Matheson played the role of hero Friday scoring the winner 45 seconds into the extra period with the Warriors enjoying the man advantage.

It was a rookie-laden lineup for the Warriors who dressed just three skaters who saw action with the team last season.

One of those veterans, Jack Sidowski, forced the overtime period with a goal midway through the final period.

After a scoreless opening period, Corwith Simmers got the Warriors on the board with a power play goal just shy of the seven minute mark of the second.

But, goals from Braden Walters at even strength and Tanner Walos on a power play put the Silverbacks up a goal after 40.

The Warriors outshot the Silverbacks 34-18 on the evening.

Tyson Adams went the distance in goal for West Kelowna.

The Warriors play the first of two home pre-season games Saturday night when they entertain the Vernon Vipers, 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

The Vipers fell 4-3 to Cranbrook in their pre-season opener Friday.

BCHL Interior West Division
1West Kelowna Warriors40 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters36 pts
3Salmon Arm Silverbacks27 pts
4Vernon Vipers15 pts
5Cranbrook Bucks14 pts


