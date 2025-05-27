President of West Kelowna Warriors leaves to join Penticton Vees

Photo: Castanet/file Chris Laurie

West Kelowna’s loss is Penticton’s gain.

In a pair of announcements Tuesday afternoon, the West Kelowna Warriors announced president Chris Laurie was stepping down from his position while, at the same time, the Western Hockey League’s Penticton Vees were naming Laurie their new senior vice president.

Laurie was hired as president of the Warriors when John Murphy and Rod Hume bought the BCHL franchise in 2019.

“Chris Laurie has been an invaluable member of our organization for the last six years,” said Murphy in a news release Tuesday.

“We took over the team in 2019 and needed to bring stability to all elements of our business.

“Chris was the perfect person to help us effect a turnaround and breathe new life and energy into our brand.”

The Warriors have begun a search for a vice president of business operations to take over many of the day-to-day responsibilities including sponsorships, community engagement and ticket sales.

At the same time, the Vees announced Laurie would take a senior role with the WHL expansion franchise, overseeing business operations for the club.

“I’m very excited to have Chris join our organization as we move to the WHL. He brings a wealth of experience and knows our community,” said Vees majority owner Graham Fraser.

Fraser said Laurie came highly recommended by the Warriors.

“I am thrilled to join the Vees organization as we embark on a new journey in the Western Hockey League,” said Laurie.

“I think fans are going to be very pleased with the calibre of hockey and entertainment value.

“We have a strong history and tradition to uphold in Penticton and we are looking forward to the challenge.”