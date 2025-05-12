Penticton Vees season came to an end in a 3-1 defeat against Brooks Bandits Monday night

Photo: Matt Piotrowski The Brooks Bandits will advance to the Fred Page Cup Final, after beating the Penticton Vees 3-1 on Monday night

The Penticton Vees last BCHL game ended in defeat on Monday night, as the team fell to the Brooks Bandits in game 6 of the Interior Conference Finals.

Penticton first swept the best-of-seven playoff series against their first two opponents, winning eight straight games in the 2025 BCHL Playoffs.

They had a tougher time against the Bandits, losing the first game in the Interior Conference Finals and soon being down in the best-of-seven series 3-1 to the Bandits after game four.

Penticton held on and pushed out a win in game five, driving the Bandits to play on home ice again.

In game six, scoring opened in the first period with a goal from Keith McInnis to get the Brooks Bandits up 1-0.

The Vees would tie it up just 13 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Caton Ryan.

Seven minutes into the third period, Jack Good scored from the blue line to put the Bandits back ahead 2-1.

Their win was sealed with an empty net goal near the end of the third by Parker Lalonde to make the final score, 3-1 for the Brook Bandits.

Penticton goalie Ethan Buenaventura made 34 saves on 36 shots, while the Brooks goaltender Zach Zahara stopped 24 of 25 shots to get the win.

The Brooks will face the Chilliwack Chiefs in the Fred Page Cup Final, while the Penticton makes its move to the WHL.