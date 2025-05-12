261017
262703
BCHL News  

Penticton Vees season came to an end in a 3-1 defeat against Brooks Bandits Monday night

Vees season ends in game 6

- | Story: 550060

The Penticton Vees last BCHL game ended in defeat on Monday night, as the team fell to the Brooks Bandits in game 6 of the Interior Conference Finals.

Penticton first swept the best-of-seven playoff series against their first two opponents, winning eight straight games in the 2025 BCHL Playoffs.

They had a tougher time against the Bandits, losing the first game in the Interior Conference Finals and soon being down in the best-of-seven series 3-1 to the Bandits after game four.

Penticton held on and pushed out a win in game five, driving the Bandits to play on home ice again.

In game six, scoring opened in the first period with a goal from Keith McInnis to get the Brooks Bandits up 1-0.

The Vees would tie it up just 13 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Caton Ryan.

Seven minutes into the third period, Jack Good scored from the blue line to put the Bandits back ahead 2-1.

Their win was sealed with an empty net goal near the end of the third by Parker Lalonde to make the final score, 3-1 for the Brook Bandits.

Penticton goalie Ethan Buenaventura made 34 saves on 36 shots, while the Brooks goaltender Zach Zahara stopped 24 of 25 shots to get the win.

The Brooks will face the Chilliwack Chiefs in the Fred Page Cup Final, while the Penticton makes its move to the WHL.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees87 pts
2x - Brooks Bandits84 pts
3x - Trail Smoke Eaters74 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks71 pts
5x - Sherwood Park Crusaders67 pts
6x - Cranbrook Bucks62 pts
7x - West Kelowna Warriors53 pts
8x - Okotoks Oilers45 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints44 pts
10Vernon Vipers36 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs32 pts


244598


Hockey Links






Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


261343



262501
258845